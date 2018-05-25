Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control . These sweet dogs and cats are homeless and, well, you have a home….don’t you?

Menace the Pug-Tzu

Oh hey! I’m a 1-year-old male Pug / Shih Tzu Mix. Don’t let the name worry you. I’m so lovable. I’m playful, active, and friendly. I’m good with kids. I’ve got this adorable teddy bear gremlin thing going on, so maybe we could see where this thing goes?

Carl the Cat

Greetings! I’m Carl. I’m a younger adult male. I’m friendly and all my friends at the shelter say I’m a real character (in a good way). They say I’ve got tons of personality (also in a good way). I’m house-trained and declawed on the front, so I’m move-in ready!

Riddick the German Shepard Mix

Hi! I’m a 2-year-old male German Shepard Mix. I’m potty trained and neutered. I do great with older kids. I have got some manners. I sit and play ball with other dogs. I’m very sweet. I love treats and you can probably tell from my photos where the treats are (I’m looking at them). Consequently, I should probably go on a diet. But I look forward to all the active adventures we can have together.

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.