Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. These doggos would love would be happy to walk you and make sure you get some exercise.

Nova

Hi! I’m a 3 or 4-year-old female. I look like I’ve been in some fights, but it’s just because I didn’t get along with another dog I was living with. I’m a good girl and I am very friendly with people. If you have a dog, we’ll just have to meet and see if we get along. I like to run and play, especially with a tennis ball. I could use some old-fashioned TLC.

Titan

Greetings! I’m Titan. I’m a 3-year-old male. I’m a certified love bug. I give real hugs. I super, duper love to play outside. I’m good with dogs. Swipe right on me. I’m a keeper.

Duke

Oh, hey! My name is Duke. I’m a 4-year-old male. I’m housebroken and I’m such a smart boy. I know lots of commands like sit, sit pretty, fetch, high five, and more. I’m also great off-leash. I absolutely love to play with tennis balls. Plus, I smile more than most humans. Will it be love at first fetch?

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

