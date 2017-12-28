Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

This week, we are highlighting dogs at Green River Animal Control. These beautiful boys would love to ring in the new year with you.

Duke the Husky / Border Collie Mix

Hi! My name is Duke. I’m a male Husky / Border Collie Mix. I’m about 10 months old. I sit, lay down, and shake. I’m house trained and good with kids. I listen very well and I’m great on walks. I’m a little high strung and hyper, but I’m still a puppy. I would prefer to be an only animal. I’m a very friendly dog!

Moro the German Shorthaired Pointer

Hey guys! My name is Moro. I’m a German Shorthaired Pointer. I’m current on my shots, neutered, and house trained. I know a whole slew of commands and I have lots of manners. I’m very birdy, so if you’re a hunter, we might get along great. I do need to be an only dog. I’m very sweet though.

Bane the Pit Bull / Weimaraner Mix

Hi there! My name is Bane. I’m a 2-year-old male Pit Bull / Weimaraner Mix. I am current on shots, neutered, and house trained. I am friendly and good with kids. I’m shy of strangers at first. I do have a little bit of a history, but ask my friends at Animal Control and they will fill you in. I listen well and I’m good on walks. I get along with other dogs. Come see me!

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

