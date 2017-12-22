Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week available currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting cats at the Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs. These beautiful cats were thinking they could come home with you in time for Christmas.

Jinx the Cat

Hi! My name is Jinx. I am a 13-year-old male neutered cat. I am very pretty, but I like to be left alone. I would make an ideal barn cat or a mouser. I’m quite shy and I really like hanging out in my box. I am current on my vaccines.

Sylvester the Cat

Hey guys! My name is Sylvester and I am a 3-year-old male. I’m neutered and current on my vaccines. I’m a sweet boy and I love humans!

Spencer the Cat

Hi there! I’m an adult male, about 1 year old. I’m neutered and current on my vaccines. I’m also a very sweet, cuddly boy. I’m good around other cats and some dogs. Come give me a test petting.

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Human Society in Rock Springs to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Human Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

