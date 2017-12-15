Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week available currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting some cats at Rock Springs Animal Control. These beautiful cats were thinking they could come home with you in time for Christmas.

Leia the Kitten

Hi! I’m Leia. I’m a female who came in as a stray. I’m about 5 months old. I’m shy and still a little afraid of people, but I’ve come a long way in a short time. I purr when you hold me and I’m sure I’ll warm up to you in no time.

Percival the Cat

Hey guys! Yeah, I could use a bath, but I’m the loving-est cat you’ll ever find. I’m a long-haired male. I love to be pet. Two or three butt scratches and we’ll be best friends for life.

Reginald the Cat

Hi there! I’m an adult male cat. I am a good sport, even when people who aren’t good with cats carry me around like a wet towel. That’s how friendly and loving I am. I am cross-eyed, but that just adds to my charm. Take me home and we could be quite a pair.

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.