Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week available currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting some cats at Green River Animal Control. These beautiful cats were thinking they could come home with you in time for Christmas.

Duke the Maine Coon Manx

Hi! I’m Duke. I have resting cat face in my picture, but don’t let that fool you. I’m super friendly and sweet. I am a male adult cat. I get along with everybody. I’m a Manx, so I was born with this cute, stumpy tail. It’s definitely a conversation starter.

Copper and Nickel

Oh hey, wanna play? We’re just a couple of sisters looking for a good home. We are 4 months old, housebroken, and good with kids. We can be shy at first, but we warm up fast. We LOVE to play and we are good with other cats.

Cheddar the Orange Tiger

Hi there….this is my come hither and adopt me look. I’ve been at the shelter for a couple months now, but it’s weird because I’m so stinkin’ sweet. I’m housebroken and I love people. I’m a neutered adult male. I do get along with other cats. I’ll be right here waiting for you.

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0470 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.