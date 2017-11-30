Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week available currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting three dogs at the Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs. These three beautiful dogs would like to go sledding with you this Christmas.

Abby the Boxer Mix

Hi! My name is Abby. I’m a female Boxer Mix. I’m 2-1/2 years old. I’m fixed, micochipped, and current on vaccines. I’m great with kids and great with male dogs. I love running and playing outside. I could use a place with some room to run. I love to play fetch and I really love my humans.

Sassy the German Shepard Mix

Oh hey, I’m Sassy. I am a female 1-year-old German Shepard Mix. I’m fixed, microchipped, and current on my vaccines. I am sweet, sassy, and smart. I love to play and snuggle and I’ll love you forever. I listen, so it’ll be lots of fun getting me all trained up.

Kaydee the Lab Mix

Greetings! I am a 4-1/2 year old female Lab Mix. I’m fixed, microchipped, and current on my vaccines. I am calm, sweet, and very loyal to my humans. I would do best in a home as an only pet since I don’t like to share my favorite humans.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.