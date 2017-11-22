Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week available currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting three dogs at the Rock Springs Animal Control. Their bags are packed and they’re ready to go home with you in time for Thanksgiving.

Jesse the Australian Shepard

Hi! My name is Jesse. I’m an older girl at 11 years old, but I have so much love to give. I’m a little hard of hearing, but I’m so sweet. I groan happily when you scratch my head.

Dixie the Rottweiler Mix

Oh hey, I’m Dixie. I’m a Rottweiler mix. I’m just two years old. I am eager to please and very friendly. I’m good with dogs, cats, and kids.

Kavik the Bluetick Coonhound Mix

Greetings! I am a two-and-a-half year old male Bluetick Coonhound / Walking Coonhound Mix. I would like to go to an active or working home because I have lots of energy. I am good with kids and I have good manners.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions. They are open today noon to 5 pm!

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.