Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. These pets would love to be your lucky charm on St. Patrick’s Day.

Gwen the Short-hair

Hi! I’m a female short-haired cat. I’m housebroken and friendly. I’m quite young, probably under six months old, but not sure (I can’t count because I’m a cat). Come check me out. We can figure out what shape the spot on my nose looks like (maybe a cow?).

King Chester III

Greetings! I am known as King Chester III in these parts. I’m a male long-haired cat. I am good with other cats and dogs. I’m super friendly. It’s still cold outside, so I can help keep your lap warm with this long, luxurious fur.

Stewie the Min Pin

Hello! I’m a 5-year-old Miniature Pinscher. I love snuggling in blankets and going for walks. I’m housebroken. I don’t like little kids very much and I’m a little shy at first, but I warm up fast. My owner died of cancer and I’m just looking for someone to love me.

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

