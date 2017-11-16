Adorable & Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week available currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting four pets at the Green River Animal Shelter. They would love to come home with you in time for Thanksgiving.

Fonzie the Cat

Hi! My name is Fonzie. I’m a three-month-old male who came in as a stray. I love other cats and I’m good with kids, but I’ve never met a dog before. I really love butt scratches though.

Annie the Black Lab Mix

Oh hey, I’m Annie. I’m a Black Lab / Boxer mix. I’m about 2 years old. I’m a super good dog. I am house trained. I sit, lay down, speak, and say “I love you!” I’m good with kids, so I’ll make sure to tell the whole family how much I love you every day.

Henry and George

Good day! We’re just a couple of brothers looking for a home. We are about 9 weeks old. We like cats and dogs and kids and each other. We like everything.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Shelter at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.