Adorable Adoptables: Little Buddy, Girlfriend, & Felix

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs. These sweet dogs and cats are homeless and, well, you have a home….don’t you?

Little Buddy

Oh hey! I’m Little Buddy. I’m an 8-year-old male ragdoll. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. I’m a sweet, mellow guy who is good with other cats. I could be your Little Buddy if you’d let me.

Girlfriend

Greetings! I’m a 3-year-old female short hair cat. My coloring is a lovely mix of tiger, calico, and tortoiseshell. My friends at the animal shelter just call me “a pretty.” I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I’m very loving and make friends with the new cats that come into the shelter. I’m a playful, athletic cat with a little bit of kitten left in me. Plus, if you don’t have a girlfriend, you can just adopt me and then you’d have one.

Felix

Hi! The name’s Felix. I’m a 5-year-old long hair with lovely golden eyes. I once was a feral cat, but I realized that I quite like humans and the fantastic butt scratches they give. I enjoy camping out in cozy cubbies around the house and I get along with other cats. I’m neutered and up to date on shots. I could be your Felix if you let me (rats, my name doesn’t work like the other ones!).

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.