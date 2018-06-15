Adorable Adoptables: Piglet, Lady, Kirk & Spock

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. These sweet dogs and kittens are homeless and, well, you have a home….don’t you?

Piglet the Pit Bull Mix

Oh hey! I’m a 1-year-old female pit bull mix. I’m happy-go-lucky, friendly, and playful. I’m good with kids, but I don’t really like other dogs. I would do best as the only dog in the house. I don’t jump on people and I’ve got some manners. I have a fun personality, scooting around on my belly and spinning in goofy circles when I get excited.

Lady the Lab Mix

Greetings! I’m 5-year-old Black Lab Mix. I’ve got this goofy look on my face because there is a treat and I’m excited about it. I’m house trained, good with kids, and I know my sit command. I’m a smart girl who you could easily teach more tricks.

Kirk & Spock

Hi! We are Kirk and Spock. We are brothers who are about 6-7 weeks old. We are little fluff balls of fun. There are lots of shades and models of kittens available right now, so come check us out!

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

