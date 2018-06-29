Adorable Adoptables: Shasta, Merlin & Stewart The Minion

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs. These sweet dogs and cats are homeless and, well, you have a home….don’t you?

Shasta

Hello! I’m Shasta. I’m a happy 2-year-old male tabby. I’m neutered and up-to-date on my vaccines. I’m loving and playful. Swish a feather and you have my attention. Hate to brag, but I get along great with my fellow felines.

Stewart The Minion

Hey there, I’m Stewart The Minion! I’m a spry, one-year-old short-hair orange tabby. I’m really friendly and love to hang out with people. I get along with my kitty friends, but I’m shy at first. I’m sweet and would love to be a part of your family. I’m ready to go, I’m vaccinated and neutered.

Merlin

Hello friends, I’m Merlin! I’m a one-year-old long-haired orange kitty. I will be your best friend. I’m a sweet boy and I love attention. I’m neutered and up-to-date on vaccines. Take me home and I’ll love you forever.

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society in Rock Springs to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

