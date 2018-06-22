Adorable Adoptables: Silver, Willow, & Malibu

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. These sweet dogs might be your next best friend.

Silver the Pit Bull Mix

Oh hey! I’m a 4-year-old male Pit Bull Mix. I get along with other dogs and everyone else, but I don’t really like cats. They’re too high and mighty for my taste. I do really love toys and my ball. My favorite game is when you throw a toy and then I keep it. I’m sweet, friendly, and playful.

Willow the Pit Bull Mix

Greetings! I’m a 3-year-old female Pit Bull Mix. I do fine with cats around, but I’m so new that we don’t know how I do with other dogs. I’m housetrained and I know basic commands. I sit for treats because I’m a good girl. I’m also friendly, sweet, and loving.

Malibu the Mystery Mutt

Hi! No one quite knows what kind of dog I am, but I’m pretty. I am 4 years old. I get along with some dogs, but not all of them. I’m housetrained and I’m really good with kids. I love to play ball and will do that with you for a long, long time. I’m a really good girl.

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

