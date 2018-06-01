Adorable Adoptables: Tiger, Paul, & Oliver

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting cats at Rock Springs Animal Control. Studies show that these furry friends sleeping on your couch all day improve your life expectancy.

Tiger

Rawr! My name is Tiger. I’m a 2-year-old female. I’m litter trained and good with everything – cats, dogs, and kids. My likes include cuddling and going crazy when you break the treats out. My dislikes include when jazz musicians call either other cats because that’s our word.

Oliver

Sup! I’m Oliver. I’m a 2-year-old male. My best buddy is Paul, pictured below. We can go together or separate. We are just a couple of of cats looking for some homeys 4 life….and maybe a home 4 life too.

Paul

Hi! I’m a 2-year-old male. My best buddy is Oliver, pictured above. We’re tired of the street life and looking for full time work as your cuddle buddies! We are a sweet, fun, playful pair.

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

