A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may produce areas of small hail and gusty winds. A cold front will move through the area late Monday night, but temperatures will not be greatly affected. Otherwise, partly cloudy and hazy skies will dominate the Cowboy state through Monday.

This Afternoon

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Areas of smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.