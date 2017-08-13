A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may produce areas of small hail and gusty winds. A cold front will move through the area late Monday night, but temperatures will not be greatly affected. Otherwise, partly cloudy and hazy skies will dominate the Cowboy state through Monday.
This Afternoon
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Areas of smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82.