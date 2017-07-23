Mostly sunny skies today, with smoke and haze possible across northern portions. This will mainly be due to fires in Montana. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as they were Friday. Hot temperatures will return Sunday and Monday, along with isolated thunderstorms for much of the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.