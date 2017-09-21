Agencies that Provide Services to Low-Income Community Members Receive Grant

The Sweetwater County Commissioners unanimously approved a federal Community Services Block Grant Contract and Subcontract award in the amount of $189,594 for the federal fiscal year 2018.

The grant will go toward projects that were recommended to the Department of Health by the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board.

“These are services to be provided to low-income people in our community,” County Grants Manager Krisena Marchal said. The funding’s purpose is to empower low-income individuals in the community and support their progress towards self-sufficiency.

The funding is passed through to five different agencies by subcontracts who will implement the programs and activities.

The five agencies are the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs Young At Heart, Sweetwater County School District #1, Sweetwater Family Resource Center, and the YWCA of Sweetwater County.

Also, Sweetwater County and the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board will receive a portion of the grant funds. However, these funds are put into the budget as part of their revenue.

Food Bank of Sweetwater County

The food bank will be given $14,777. This will help them to provide food assistance.

Rock Springs Young At Heart

Young At Heart will receive $52,979. Of this amount:

$13,768 will go towards providing childcare services while parents are working, seeking employment, or attending school.

$24,782 will go towards providing homemaker services to elderly and disabled individuals.

$14,429 will go towards providing meals and special diet food to elderly and disabled individuals.

Sweetwater County School District #1

The school district will receive $39,258 for their Head Start program. Head Start provides comprehensive case management for income-eligible Head Start parents through a family advocate.

Sweetwater Family Resource Center

The family resource center will receive $24,323. The family resource center provides housing assistance.

YWCA of Sweetwater County

YWCA will receive $38,549. Of this amount:

$27,535 will go towards providing childcare services while parents are working, seeking employment, or attending school.

$11,014 will go towards providing rent to victims through the Family Justice Center.

Sweetwater County and the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board

The county and tripartite board will receive $19,708. Of this amount:

$15,708 will go towards providing oversight, monitoring, board insurance, and indirect costs.

$4,000 will go towards mandatory training for board members and subcontractors.

The funding from this grant award must be used between October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018.