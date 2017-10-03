Tonight’s GR City Council Motions Grant of $25,000 to Upgrade to LED Lighting

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will meet tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

.

Council Actions Items for the meeting include:

A motion to authorize the Parks and Recreation department to submit a grant to the Wyoming Business Council for a Local Government Energy Improvement Retrofit Grant for up to $25,000 to upgrade outdoor decorative lighting to LED.

A motion award of a Task Order #10 to Inberg Miller Engineers for Materials Testing Services for CD16308 2015 ADA Improvements Project, in the amount of $3,800.

A motion to approve the Statement of Work with Venture Technologies and authorize the Mayor to sign the statement.

Click here for the full agenda.