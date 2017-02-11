Ailshie, Faure Shine on Final Day of Don Kirby Invite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Middle distance stars Bryce Ailshie and Ricky Faure highlighted Wyoming’s solid slate of performances on Saturday as Wyoming wrapped up competition at the Don Kirby Invite from the Albuquerque Convention Center. Ailshie took second place in the men’s 800 meters with an adjusted time of 1:50.50, a personal record, while Faure took fourth with a season-best adjusted time of 1:50.90. Junior Lauren Hamilton contributed a third-place finish in the women’s mile, while senior Cassidy Meade took fourth in the women’s 800 meters.

“I think Bryce is racing confidently right now,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill following the Pokes’ trip to the site of the 2017 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships. “We’re definitely still training hard at this point. I think we’ll see some big things from Bryce and Ricky in two weeks.”

Sophomore Jerayah Davis added a fifth-place finish in the women’s 60 meters against a talented roster of competitors. Davis won her semifinal heat with a blazing time of 7.28 seconds in the women’s 60 meters, taking her to the finals against national leader Hannah Cunliffe of Oregon, fellow Oregon star and 2016 Olympian Deajah Stevens, and yet another Oregon star in Makenzie Dunmore, among other talented sprinters. Davis clocked a time of 7.35 in the finals.

Senior Jordan Charles saw nationally elite competition in the 60-meter hurdles for the first time this season. He posted a qualifying time of 7.99, lowering his time to 7.97 in the finals for a fifth-place finish.

Hamilton’s mile was good enough for third place overall and second among collegiate competitors. She finished with an adjusted time of 4:47.52.

Meade clocked a solid time in the women’s 800 meters, taking fourth place overall with an adjusted time of 2:12.28. Junior Kerry White was seventh, crossing the finish line with an adjusted time of 2:13.44.

In the men’s triple jump, Scott Carter turned in an eighth-place finish with a mark of 50 feet, 2 inches.

“There were a lot of solid performances today,” Berryhill said. “I thought the kids put a lot of effort and energy into it. Once we get them rested and ready in two weeks, I think you’ll see some pretty good improvements.”

The Pokes will return to the Albuquerque Convention Center for the 2017 MW indoor championships from Feb. 23-25. Before the conference championship meet, Wyoming will host the Rocky Mountain Classic on Feb. 19 at War Memorial Fieldhouse.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

