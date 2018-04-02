Airport Boasts Lower Fares Now Comparable with SLC Prices

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has announced new lower fares to 130+ worldwide destinations.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is excited to announce that United Airlines has released new lower fares to over 130 worldwide destinations from RKS.

Through continued work with our airline partners, Southwest Wyoming now has access to reasonable airfares to dozens of destinations including 17 of the area’s top 20 destinations.

With over 9,100 total passengers using the airport so far in 2018 (an increase of over 13% compared to 2017) compounded on 11.7% growth in 2017, the airport’s airline partners are starting to take notice of Southwest Wyoming as a viable air carrier market.

“The airport has been working hard over the last several years to deliver more reliable and affordable air service to Southwest Wyoming,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker commented. “With the introduction of these new lower fares, we are answering the needs of our community once again. With incredible reliability coupled with free parking and easy to and through convenience, our Southwest Wyoming communities can now connect to the world without breaking the bank.”

“As travelers make their airport choices, we expect RKS to be the airport of choice for many more travelers with the lower fares in place. With the anticipated increase in passengers, we fully expect opportunities for additional flights and destinations in the futur,” said Brubaker.

Travelers are invited to check out the new lowers fares at www.united.com and utilize the airport’s cost comparison tool at http://www.flyrks.com/flight-info/.

See the Price Difference

The following fares are not guaranteed, but were researched to illustrate the significant price drops.

Don’t take our word for it. You can research it yourself. These numbers were pulled earlier today.

About the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by the City of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 40,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.