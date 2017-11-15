Airport Operations Running Normally After Private Plane Crashes

ROCK SPRINGS — Operations are running normally after a small aircraft crashed while approaching Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport (RKS) at approximately 3:00 PM on November 15, 2017.

The single-engine Cessna 207 was resting alongside HWY 370 approximately 2 miles from the airfield when airport’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighters arrived on scene. There were four passengers including the pilot onboard at the time of the accident. Three passengers were transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The airport remained open throughout the response and no operations were affected. Several mutual aid response agencies respond to assist the airport’s aircraft rescue fire department including City of Rock Spring Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, City of Rock Springs Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sweetwater County Sheriff, Bureau of Land Management, and WYDOT,

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).