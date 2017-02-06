Alice Annette Burke (February 14, 1941 - February 3, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Alice Burke, 75, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Superior, Mrs. Burke had been in ill health since August of 2016.

She was born on February 14, 1941, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Robert A. Pritchard and Hannah Overy Pritchard.

Mrs. Burke attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs and was a 1959 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She was employed as a secretary at Green’s Energy for ten years and retired in 2012.

Mrs. Burke was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, TOPS # 107 and a Bunco Group. She also enjoyed working puzzles, watching television and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one son Darrell Burke and wife Holly and one daughter Darla Kelsey and husband David all of Rock Springs; one sister Annie Phillips of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandchildren Christopher Kelsey and wife Jessica, Cara Kelsey and Zachary Burke and wife Sierra all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four great-grandchildren Ashton Kelsey, Layne Kelsey, Casen Burke and Nixon Burke; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Arthur Pritchard and one sister Arlene Pritchard.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 9, 2017, at the L.D.S. Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church one hour before services.

The family of Alice Burke respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or www.myhsc.org.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.