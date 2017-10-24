Alice Jean McFadden Cristanelli (December 18, 1933 – October 22, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Alice Jean McFadden Cristanelli passed away on October 22, 2017, at the Sunrise of Sandy Assisted Living facility in Sandy, Utah after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Cristanelli was born on December 18, 1933, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Fieldon B. and Mary E. McDurmon McFadden. She attended school in Rock Springs and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1952. After graduation, Mrs. Cristanelli moved to Ogden, Utah where she worked for Standard Optical.

She met Rudy Cristanelli, the love of her life and they were married on October 18, 1953. The made their home first in Superior, Wyoming then South San Francisco, California and South Lake Tahoe, California before moving back to Rock Springs in 1956.

He preceded her in death on November 29, 1976.

Mrs. Cristanelli worked at Hickory Farms and the Herberger’s Department Store until her retirement in 2013. Her interests included gardening, baking for her family, taking trips to see her cousins in Indiana, spending time with her family, and especially taking care of her dog Tillie, who she dearly loved.

Survivors include Son Wayne (Eileen) Cristanelli of Rock Springs, Daughters; Jayne (Cy) Adams of Prescott, AZ and June (Carl) Hansen of Farson, Wyoming, six grandchildren: Rudy (Molly Tunnell) Cristanelli, Matthew (Christina) Cristanelli, Jason (Jessica) Cristanelli, Amber (Dallas Seaver) Adams, Kimberly (Gary) Bach, and John (Melanie) Hansen, seven great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law ; Marlene McFadden, Annie Cristanelli and Marlene Cristanelli, her former brother in law; William Rizzi, her special cousin Joann Robertson, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Cristanelli was preceded in death by her husband Rudy, her granddaughter Lynn Cristanelli, her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Yvonne and Alex Unguren, Brothers John (Wilmot) , Elbert “ Ab” (Lucille) Pat (Reka) and Michael McFadden and her brothers-in-law Livio and Joe Cristanelli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, Octoberr 30, 2017 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services will be conducted at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday at the church one hour prior to services.

The family Alice Jean McFadden Cristanelli respectfully requests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Alzheimer’s Affiliation, 112 S. Beach, Casper, Wyoming 92601

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home