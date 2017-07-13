Alice Lorraine “Lorrie” Lockhart (1934 – 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Lorrie was born December 28th, 1934 in Wheatland, Wyoming.

She was raised on her family’s ranch in Glendo, Wyoming with her younger brother Harvey Hughes (deceased) and younger sister Patricia Schlanger (John Schlanger).

After high school she moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming to attend x-ray tech school.

It wasn’t long before Lorrie moved to Laramie, Wyoming where she met her husband Bruce Lockhart. Lorrie and Bruce married in Laramie, Wyoming at the St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral on January 28th, 1956.

They raised their 5 children in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ronnie Lockhart (Bonnie Lockhart), Terri Rist (Jim Rist), Betty Kessner, Patty Lockhart (Donald Quinn) and James Lockhart. Lorrie was blessed with 10 grandchildren. Jesika Gonzales, Becky Smith, Kevin Kessner (Jami Kessner), Kara Kessner (Manuel Bonilla), Dustin Lockhart (Polina Kotoni), Chris Lockhart, Janesa Lockhart, Ryan Lockhart, Kimberly Lockhart (Sean Coyle) and Meghan Lockhart (Carl Dowse).

Lorrie was promoted to Great Grandma “GG” 10 times and loved sharing all of the family traditions and stories with her “Greats”.

Over the years she served as a surrogate Mother and Grandmother to many more. Lorrie was a very proud Mother, Grandmother and “GG” and loved all of her kids unconditionally.

Lorrie was a very social and active woman in Rock Springs and throughout the state of Wyoming. In fact, she retired twice because she was so passionate about serving people in her community. She was the most passionate about her work with the YWCA Support and Safe House and advocacy with the Sexual Assault Task Force. Lorrie was an honored member of the following groups and clubs – Wyoming Girls State delegate, Jayettes (past President), PEO Chapter AE (past president), Monday Bunco, General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Red Hat Society, Prairie Blooms Homemakers, Couples and Singles Bridge, Pinochle and the URA Downtown Committee.

Lorrie had an infectious laugh, kindness that extended to all and an immeasurable love for her family.

She spent her last months playing cards and dominoes, watching movies, laughing and sharing memories with her family and friends. Lorrie passed surrounded by family on July 4th, 2017 in Broomfield, Colorado.

Lorrie’s family is having a Celebration of Life at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 19th at 11 am. We welcome all of her dear family and friends to join us in celebrating her beautiful life. One of Lorrie’s last wishes was to have donations made to Hospice of Sweetwater County in her memory, Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite #220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.