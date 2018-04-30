All Motorsports Enthusiasts Invited to Road Use Presentation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Snowpokes have invited representatives from the Bureau of Land Management to give a presentation on road designation and use in the Boulder, Wyoming areas. All motorsports enthusiasts and folks interested in learning about road designations are invited.

The BLM Pinedale Office has finished its inventory and proposed road designations for the Boulder, Wyoming area. What this means is that the BLM has decided which roads and two-tracks are legal to be on, which ones to close, and how these roads are to be used.

The BLM Pinedale Office is currently accepting comments on its Boulder Travel Management Plan, which is the final product of this inventory. After the public comment period, it becomes the rule of law on that land.

Guest speaker Joel Klosterman of the BLM Pinedale Office will make a presentation to help motor sports enthusiasts understand the inventory and proposed road designations in the Boulder, Wyoming area.

If road use and motor sports in the Sublette County area are of interest to you, plan to attend the Sweetwater Snowpokes meeting at Santa Fe Trails Restaurant on May 1 at 6:30 pm.

Similar inventories and plans may likely come down the pipeline for other areas, including Sweetwater County, in the future.

“Travel Management Planning is important to all of us. Both the Forest Service and the BLM will be conducting road inventories on the public land where we hunt, fish, and ride,” said the Sweetwater Snowpokes on their Facebook page