SPORTS

Allen and Company Keep Bronze Boot in Laramie with 16-13 Win Over CSU

UW Photo

Junior quarterback Josh Allen and the Cowboys put together a gutsy effort in a 16-13 win over Colorado State in War Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening.

Overstreet’s 4th Quarter Touchdown

Redshirt sophomore Kellen Overstreet found paysnow with 4:21 left in the game to give the Pokes a 16-13 lead.

50th Bronze Boot Meeting

It was the 50th meeting between the schools for the Bronze Boot. The Pokes are now Bowl eligible for the second-straight season. Allen had 198 yards of total offense to lead UW.

