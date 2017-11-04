Allen and Company Keep Bronze Boot in Laramie with 16-13 Win Over CSU

Junior quarterback Josh Allen and the Cowboys put together a gutsy effort in a 16-13 win over Colorado State in War Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening.



Overstreet’s 4th Quarter Touchdown

Redshirt sophomore Kellen Overstreet found paysnow with 4:21 left in the game to give the Pokes a 16-13 lead.



50th Bronze Boot Meeting

It was the 50th meeting between the schools for the Bronze Boot. The Pokes are now Bowl eligible for the second-straight season. Allen had 198 yards of total offense to lead UW.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors: