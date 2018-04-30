Almost May, But Here are the Snowfall Totals in Southwest Wyoming

SOUTHWEST WYOMING — Here are a few early Snowfall amounts around Western Wyoming Mountains since late last night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Snow was recorded in Sublette, Lincoln, Fremont, and Teton Counties.

Sublette County

Triple Peak Snotel… 4 inches.

Big Sandy Opening Snotel… 3 inches.

Lincoln County

Kelley Ranger Station Snotel… 7 inches.

Salt River Summit Snotel… 4 inches.

Willow Creek Snotel… 3 inches.

Cottonwood Creek Snotel… 3 inches.

Blind Bull Summit Snotel… 2 inches.

Spring Creek Divide Snotel… 2 inches.

Indian Creek Snotel… 2 inches.

Fremont County

Deer Park Snotel… 12 inches.

South Pass Snotel… 9 inches.

Townsend Creek Snotel… 5 inches.

Cold Springs Snotel… 2 inches.

Teton County