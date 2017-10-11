0

ARTS · COMMUNITY · EVENTS

Altered Books Pumpkin Crafts Thursday!

Give old and damaged books new life as a fun fall decoration.

The downtown Rock Springs Library is offering a free craft event Thursday, Oct. 12, making pumpkin decorations from altered books.

At this hands-on crafting event, learn how to turn an old paperback into a pumpkin. We’ll have a couple of crafting options to help spice up your fall decor.
Craft Event Details

