Amber Alert: Three Missing in Lander Area

UPDATE as of 11:39 am: An Amber Alert has been issued for three children missing out of the Lander area, believed to be traveling on foot.
An Amber Alert was mistakenly issued at 10 am this morning, downgraded to a “Be on the Lookout,” which was then upgraded to an Amber Alert as of 11:39 am.
The three children were last seen in Lander and left the homes of their foster family this morning. The children were reported to be possibly traveling to Thermopolis.
The three have been identified as Arianna Aguillar, a two-year-old white female;Delanny Paletta,16-year-old white female; and Preasia (aka Asia) Wood, 17-year-old black female.
Descriptions
Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.
Arianna Aguillar
- 2-year-old, white female
- aka Arianna Gonzales
- 2 ft 3 in.
- 30-40 lbs
- Brown Hair
- White T-Shirt with Blue Skulls
- Grey pants
- May be wrapped in blue blanket with dinosaur or brown tribal blanket
Delanny Jean Paletta
- 16-year-old, white female
- 5’2”
- 135 lbs
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Orange/Pink T-Shirt
- Black Cotton Shorts
- Large Tattoo Right Shoulder —Roses
- Tattoo Crown with Nicholas under Right Thumb
Preasia Wood
- 17-year-old, black female
- aka Zarrmoney Williams
- Clear Glasses (believed to be prescription)
- Pink Sweatpants
- Wearing Black Head Wrap on Hair
