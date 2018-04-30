Amber Alert: Three Missing in Lander Area

UPDATE as of 11:39 am: An Amber Alert has been issued for three children missing out of the Lander area, believed to be traveling on foot.

An Amber Alert was mistakenly issued at 10 am this morning, downgraded to a “Be on the Lookout,” which was then upgraded to an Amber Alert as of 11:39 am.

The three children were last seen in Lander and left the homes of their foster family this morning. The children were reported to be possibly traveling to Thermopolis.

The three have been identified as Arianna Aguillar, a two-year-old white female;Delanny Paletta,16-year-old white female; and Preasia (aka Asia) Wood, 17-year-old black female.

Descriptions

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

Arianna Aguillar

2-year-old, white female

aka Arianna Gonzales

2 ft 3 in.

30-40 lbs

Brown Hair

White T-Shirt with Blue Skulls

Grey pants

May be wrapped in ​​blue blanket with dinosaur or brown tribal blanket

Delanny Jean Paletta

16-year-old, white female

5’2”

135 lbs

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Orange/Pink T-Shirt

Black Cotton Shorts

Large Tattoo Right Shoulder —Roses

Tattoo Crown with Nicholas under Right Thumb

Preasia Wood

17-year-old, black female

aka Zarrmoney Williams

Clear Glasses (believed to be prescription)

Pink Sweatpants

Wearing Black Head Wrap on Hair

