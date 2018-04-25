Amended Motion Filed In Taranovich Shooting

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to a motion filed by Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe, new information has been discovered during the course of the ongoing investigation.

The amended charges would raise the charge from involuntary manslaughter to second-degree murder.

In addition, Erramouspe is seeking a sentencing enhancement saying Tarnovich is a habitual criminal due to past convictions.

Taranovich is accused of shooting his girlfriend Danielle Nichole Martin.