American Legion Auxiliary Offers Commemorative Centerpieces for Vets & Military

GREEN RIVER — The American Legion Auxiliary, Tom Whitmore Unit 28 located in Green River, is launching a Commemorative Centerpiece Program to honor veterans and active duty military personnel.

The American Legion Auxiliary is an organization dedicated to supporting our veterans, active duty military and the communities in which we live.

The goal of this program is to provide a visual reminder in the community of the many young men and women who have secured our freedoms through their military service in the form of centerpieces.

The centerpieces will be placed on display at the American Legion, Tom Whitmore Post 28 at 38 N Center Street in Green River and throughout the community at various times during the year.

The Auxiliary hopes that this program will help remind our community of sacrifices so many young men and women have made by choosing to serve in the military, past and present.

Individuals may purchase a centerpiece that will be personalized with the name of the veteran or active duty service member being honored, the individual’s branch of service and dates of service.

The American Legion Auxiliary, Tom Whitmore Unit 28 will become the caretaker of these centerpieces and use them to decorate the local Post, local restaurants, and other local businesses during patriotic holidays and celebration periods.

These small tokens of appreciation will serve to remind the community of those who have served and are serving to protect and secure our freedoms.

Centerpieces can be purchased to commemorate the service of any veteran or active duty service person and not just those who currently live in or are from Green River.

Everyone’s service is important and noteworthy. It is also important to note that no one has to be a member of the American Legion to be honored or to participate in this program. This program is about focusing on all those who have served and are serving.

If you have a family member, friend, or acquaintance whose military service you would like to honor or remember you can pick up an order form at the Tom Whitmore Post 28, at 38 North Center in Green River between noon and ten p.m. daily. You may also request an order form by emailing us at grunit28@gmail.com and asking for the Commemorative Centerpiece Order Form.

Centerpieces are only $5.00 which makes honoring more than one person a possibility. Please join us in filling tables in Green River with these tastefully created designs that will honor your military hero for years to come.