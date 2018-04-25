American Legion Baseball Bash is Friday!

The Annual American Legion Baseball Sand Puppy Baseball Bash is coming up!

Don’t miss out on the fun on Friday, April 27 at the SCM Parish Center. The event features a Prime Rib Dinner, Cash Bar, Big Money Raffle, Live & Silent Auction and more!**

Contact the team for banquet and raffle tickets or call 307-389-7240.

**All money raised goes to the operation of the American Legion Baseball program such as tournaments, travel, lodging, meals, uniforms, umpires, coaches, equipment, and insurance.

Ticket & Event Information

Doors open at 6, Dinner starts at 6:30. Tickets for the banquet on Friday, April 27 are $45 each. Tickets for the banquet and raffle can be purchased from the team by contacting them on their website or by calling 307-389-7240.

