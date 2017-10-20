American Legion Riders Donate Blankets

The exchange at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County included, from left, Radiation Oncology Nurse Eva Wasseen; Cancer Center Administrative Director Tasha Harris; American Legion Riders representatives Casey Olguin, Director Grant Yaklich, Stephen Potter and Secretary Heidi Yaklich; Infusion Nurse Dawn Piaia, Oncologist Dr. Zachary Nicholas; Medical Oncology Clinical Coordinator Alisa Orr; and Infusion Nurse Beth Will.

ROCK SPRINGS – The American Legion Riders with Archie Hay Post 24, Rock Springs, stopped by Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, to drop off a generous donation.

The group donated 45 double-sided fleece tie blankets for cancer patients.

Heidi Yaklich said the group’s mission is not only to help veterans but the community as a whole. They have particularly focused on children and those with medical needs.