Amerigas Hiring Delivery Representative/Drivers in Rock Springs

We are proud to offer a comprehensive rewards and benefits package, in addition to excellent starting pay:

Local routes and territories – home every night

Exceptional medical and prescription benefits

401(K) with company match

Bonus potential

Annual performance reviews and salary increases

Paid time off (including holidays)

Paid uniforms

Paid training with tenured professionals

Propane discounts

Career advancement

Tuition reimbursement

Why AmeriGas?



When you work for AmeriGas, you become a part of something great! Established in 1959, AmeriGas is the nation’s largest propane company, serving more than 2 million residential, commercial, industrial and motor fuel propane customers.

Every year, our 9,000 dedicated employees deliver 1.5 billion gallons of propane from 1,400 distribution points across the United States.

Job Summary:

Delivery Representatives are a key point of contact for our customers. They drive propane delivery trucks and fill tanks for local residential and industrial customers.

They are dedicated and responsible with a passion for safety and customer service. They enjoy working outdoors.

At AmeriGas, our Delivery Representatives:

Drive a “bobtail” truck to deliver propane to customers

Follows state codes and regulations as well as company procedures

Deliver propane safely while wearing and using personal protective equipment

Enjoy interacting with customers and seek high levels of customer satisfaction

Stay organized and compliant by completing all necessary paperwork in a timely manner

Are willing and able to engage in vigorous activity on the job

Are willing to drive and work outdoors in various weather conditions

Other duties as assigned

Education and Experience Required:

At least 21 years old with a valid Commercial Driver’s License. Hazmat and tanker endorsements are preferred

Note: Hazmat and tanker endorsements will be required to perform the job and if not held already, must be obtained soon after hire and prior to driving an AmeriGas vehicle.

AmeriGas is a Drug Free Workplace.

Employment is contingent upon the completion and our evaluation of a drug screening test and a criminal background check in accordance with company policies and applicable laws and regulations. AmeriGas is an Equal Opportunity Employer

How to apply:

To apply, visit the careers portal on our website at www.amerigas.com

