AML Rock Springs Liason To Retire

ROCK SPRINGS — After nearly 20 years of service to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Abandoned Mine Land Division (AML), JaNell Hunter is retiring at the end of December.

Hunter has acted in various capacities for AML and the City of Rock Springs over her career and most recently has been the AML Rock Springs Liason. Her position was the front line contact for Rock Springs and Sweetwater County citizens in regards to AML issues.

Hunter is a professional mining engineer with decades of experience with the past coal mining activities in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.

“JaNell’s knowledge of past mining activities and experience in dealing with local citizens regarding those past mining activities will be greatly missed by the AML Program,” said Bill Locke, AML Program Manager. “She is well known and highly regarded in the community and her retirement will leave a huge void in our program. I truly hope JaNell settles into retirement to enjoy time with her family and friends.”

Locke added that Western Engineers & Geologists will now be handling all concerns, questions and or issues with past mining activities for Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.

Residents can contact them at 1329 Ninth Street in Rock Springs or call 307-362-5180.