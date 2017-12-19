Amy Fay Pivik (June 26, 1928 - December 18, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Amy Fay Pivik, 89, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Pivik died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 26, 1928, the daughter of John Schnauber and Fay Barber Schnauber.

Mrs. Pivik attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1946 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She attended Doane College in Crete, Nebraska for one year and also the University of Wyoming.

She married Antone F. Pivik on June 12, 1949, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was employed by Sweetwater County Welfare Department and State of Wyoming Health Department for many years. Mrs. Pivik along with her husband was the manager and co-owner of Canyon Court Mobile Home Park in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Pivik was a member of the First Congregational Church-UCC.

Survivors include her husband Antone F. Pivik and her daughter Jeanie Pivik both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother Otto Schnauber and wife Jane, two grandchildren; Edward E. Baker and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Brandi Portereiko and husband Michael of Thousand Oaks, California, two great-grandchildren Ann and Nick Portereiko, several nieces and nephews,

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Paul Pivik, her brother John Schnauber and her sister Elva Martin.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 21, 2017, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family of Amy Fay Pivik respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to Young-at-Heart Senior Citizens Center, 2400 Reagan, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

