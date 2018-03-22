An Alert Street Crimes Detective Locates Burglary Suspects and Stolen Guns

ROCK SPRINGS — According to the Rock Springs Police Department, on March 20, 2018 at approximately 11:49 PM an Alert Rock Springs Street Crimes Detective observed two suspicious individuals near the Smith’s Grocery Store on Dewar Drive. The subjects were contacted by the Detective and identified as two local male juveniles.

The investigation revealed that one of the male subjects was in possession of a semi-automatic 9 mm handgun that was later determined to be stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the area. During questioning the male stated that along with the firearm he had also stolen a small amount of cash from the vehicle. A second vehicle was also entered and a small amount of cash was taken along with a backpack.

During the follow-up, investigation Street Crimes Detectives developed additional information about a second stolen handgun. Detectives were able to recover the second stolen handgun, a .357 revolver, at a residence in Rock Springs. It was determined that this handgun had been taken from an unlocked vehicle approximately three weeks before.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The two juvenile males were subsequently arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Possession of Stolen Property.

The Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind all citizens to remove all valuables from their vehicles and keep their vehicle doors locked.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.