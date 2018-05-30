An Outing in Adobe Town, a Threatened Landscape

In the past, leasing in the Rock Springs Field Office has been deferred because the Resource Management Plan (RMP) is being revised. However, the Department of Interior released new guidance for oil and gas leasing. The new policy, Instruction Memorandum 2018-034, will streamline the leasing process in western states, resulting in more leases.

The policy does not require the BLM to defer leasing when a RMP amendment or revision is still underway. This is particularly problematic for the Rock Springs Field Office, where most of the 4th quarter leases will be for sale and where the RMP is still not complete. So far, nearly 700,000 acres have been proposed for leasing. If the leases are sold, the public loses the ability to decide which areas will be leased in the new management plan.