Anadarko Petroleum Hiring Mechanic

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies, with corporate offices in The Woodlands, Texas. Anadarko’s mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to Shareholders by developing, acquiring and exploring for oil and gas resources vital to the world’s health and welfare.

Job Summary

This Mechanic position is Anadarko’s Rockies Region as a member of the SWWY Midstream Operations team in Rock Springs, WY.

The successful applicants will be required to live in Rock Springs or Green River, Wyoming.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate for this position should possess the following minimum qualifications:

• Minimum 3 years of experience, relevant oil and gas processing plant experience preferred

• Knowledge in maintenance and operation of natural gas engines and compressors

• Knowledge in maintenance and operation of gas processing plant equipment including various type pumps, fans, blowers and filters

• Ability to work independently in a cooperative team environment

• Should be comfortable utilizing email and computer data systems

Responsibilities

• Accountable for personal safety, the safety of co-workers and promoting a safe work environment

• Adhere to and enforce all applicable company, state and federal safety and environmental rules and regulations in assigned areas

• Maintain Plant, Field and Production equipment including gas engines, compressors, pumps, filters and other plant process equipment

• Read and understand maintenance/operations manuals for equipment specifications parts and procedures to make proper and timely repairs

• Organize and maintain equipment records with computer based preventative and predictive maintenance programs

• Work closely with representatives of equipment manufacturers

• Troubleshoot and make corrective repairs to mechanical equipment

• Work around heavy equipment and in variable environmental conditions

• Maintain good housekeeping practices

• Respond to call out requests as needed for maintenance and emergency situations

• Obtain and maintain relevant certification for maintenance tasks

• Maintain communications, provide ideas, raise concerns, and work with other functions including Supervisors, Operations, I&E, other maintenance employees, clerical staff, and contractors

• Maintain truck and tools including minor maintenance of truck and attachments to ensure proper working condition at all times

• Provide individual accountability for hand tools and other specialty diagnostic equipment

Education

High School diploma or equivalent required.

Certifications/Licenses

Valid driver’s license with no restrictions that would prohibit driving a company vehicle is required.

Travel Requirements

The percentage of travel required for this positions is 0% – 10%.

Work Schedule

This position is on a shift schedule and may be required to work overtime, weekends, and holidays.

This position will be on-call, based on a rotating schedule

*Anadarko does not offer sponsorship of employment-based nonimmigrant visa petitions for this role.

