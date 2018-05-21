Andrew Morrison Announces Candidacy for Green River City Council – Ward II

GREEN RIVER — Andrew Morrison, a lifelong resident of Green River for 40+ years, has announced he will run for Green River City Council, Ward II.

Morrison is disabled and is looking to help other disabled folks in the community.

“Green River needs some change. It’s been the same all my life. Nothing as really significantly happened. It’s stagnant and I’m tired of the excuses,” said Morrison.

More businesses need to be brought to Green River, he said, chiefly to provide some employment and something for to do for the city’s youth. He would like to see more fast food and low-wage jobs for those kids.

“You need something for the kids to do to keep them out of the trouble,” said Morrison.

He also said he would like to see more low-income housing and would consider removing some of the parks that aren’t used adequately to free up land. It is often cited that Green River doesn’t have a lot of space to grow, so he would also would like to do something with the vacant lots and abandoned properties.

Morrison said he feels like there is not a lot out there to help disabled people in Green River. “I would like to see more programs to help more people in my situation, and maybe even in Rock Springs. Both of these communities really are catering to the rich guy,” he said.

As an example, Morrison would like to see youth who are in trouble with the law shoveling driveways for the elderly and disabled as part of their community service.

“Since I’m on the government dough already, I might as well do something for the government and do something for the people,” said Morrison.

Everyone complains and no one wants to do anything, he said. “I’m more than happy to listen to others’ complaints.”