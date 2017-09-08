Anglesey Pleads To Voluntary Manslaughter

GREEN RIVER — Jacob Anglesey has entered a no contest plea as part of a plea deal.

Today he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

A pre sentencing report will now be prepared which will take 60 to 75 days to complete.

His attorneys will have ten days to review the report and the sentencing will occur after these steps.

He was set for a three-week trial, starting Monday on a charge of Murder in the First Degree for the March 2009 death of Konnor Allen, a two-year-old boy in his care.

He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000, no lesser maximum sentence has been agreed upon in the plea deal.