Anita Mae Bohm (February 23, 1970 - April 18, 2018).

MARBLETON — A loving wife and mother passed away April 18, 2018, of a sudden illness.

Anita was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming February 23, 1970, to Warren and Juanita Phillips. She was the youngest of seven siblings. Anita grew up in Big Piney and Randolph, Utah where she attended school. She had one son, Richard Murphy, whom she loved deeply and who was the center of her life. On November 3, 2010, she married George Bohm. She worked many years as Marbleton Town Clerk.

She loved rock hunting, camping and being outdoors. We lost her too soon; she touched many lives helping people when they needed help. We have lost a wonderful woman.

She is survived by her husband George; sons Richard, Jason Bohm, and Zack Bohm; brothers Ralph, John (Ginger), and Bob Phillips; sisters Pauline Mathis and Carrie (Randy) Morrison; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mom, dad, and brother Mike Phillips.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 27th at 2:00 PM at the Marbleton Senior Center.