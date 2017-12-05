Ann Joyce Clifton (June 13, 1931 - November 29, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Ann Joyce Clifton, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at her home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former longtime resident of Colorado, Mrs. Clifton died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 13, 1931, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Alfred M. Kennedy and Edna May Brayton Kennedy.

Mrs. Clifton attended schools in Peoria Heights and was a 1949 graduate of the Woodruff High School. She also attended Bradley University and graduated from Illinois State University at Normal, Illinois receiving her Degree in Education and later earned her Master’s Degree from Adams State University in Colorado.

She married Carl R. Clifton in Peoria Heights, Illinois on June 23, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2005,

She began her career as a kindergarten teacher in Norwalk, California and continued teaching in Massachusetts. She taught in Mancos, Cortez and Dove Creek, Colorado before retiring in 1997.

Ann was a member of the First Congregational Church in Rock Springs. Her interests included her Faith, teaching, spending time with friends and family, painting, crafts, and caring for children and pets.

Survivors include two daughters Ariann McDermott and husband John of Rock Springs, and Andrea Clifton and four grandchildren of California; one sister Kay M. Allen of Peoria, Illinois.

Donations in her memory can be sent to VIRS Respite, 333 Broadway, Suite 310 of Rock Springs, Young at Heart Senior Home Health, 2400 Reagan, Rock Springs, Wyoming or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Carl.

There will be no services at her request.

