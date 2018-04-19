Annual Brown and Gold Spring Game to Kick Off Saturday

LARAMIE– The 2018 Brown and Gold Spring Football Game will be held in War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 21 with several fan events and activities scheduled in connection with the Spring Game. Kickoff is set for 2 pm.

Admission and Parking is Free

Admission to the Spring Game is free and all parking will be free and available to fans, including the Ford Stadium lot.

Cowboy fans are encouraged to arrive early and tailgate and may do so by parking in the Ford Stadium lot starting at 8 am through game time at 2 pm. Please note that the open container permit is only for beer, wine and malt beverages, and is only for the Ford Stadium lot.



“Swag Sale” Will Be Held at War Memorial Fieldhouse

UW Athletics will be hosting a “Swag Sale” of used and some new athletic department gear prior to the Spring Game. That sale will be held in War Memorial Fieldhouse from 11 am-2 pm.

Available gear will include Nike and Under Armor branded items and among the 5,000+ items for sale will be t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, shoes, backpacks, game used jerseys and more.

Most items are not available at retail, and fans will find a large assortment of extended sizes. Prices of goods will range from $5-$35, with tax included in all prices. Credit cards and cash will be accepted, no checks.

All prices and sales are final (no bartering), there are no refunds and all items are sold as is. No bags will be allowed into the Fieldhouse & items are available for sale in-person only. Admittance to the “Swag Sale” is free & open to the public.



A Lucky Fan Will Have the Opportunity to Call a Play

New this year, fans may enter to win an opportunity to call a play during the Spring Game. The lucky fan will be granted sideline access during a portion of the Spring Game and get to work directly with the coaching staff and student-athletes to call 1 play during the spring game.

All fans 18 and over are eligible to win and may enter here: http://GoWyo.com/CallAPlay.



Annual “Select-A-Seat” Promotion for Prime Season-Ticket Locations

UW Athletics will be conducting the annual “select-a-seat” promotion with prime season-ticket locations available for fans to check out and secure for the 2018 season.

Ticket office representatives will be on hand to provide information and an opportunity to purchase season tickets. Season tickets start at $159 for knothole seats ($89 for youth) and $235 for public section seats.

Once again this year, great seat locations are moving fast and fans are encouraged to check out options early. Cowboy Joe Club donations are required for select sections. Seatbacks will also be available for sale for the 2018 season.



Alumni Flag Football Game

The 2nd Annual Alumni Flag Football Game is also planned for Saturday, with several Cowboy Football alums anticipated to be in town. The alumni football game will get underway at 11 am on Jonah Field and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Some of the over 40 alums expected to be in attendance include former Cowboy greats: Nick Bebout, Conrad Dobler, Ken Fantetti, Derrick Martin, Ryan McGuffey, Pat Rabold, Mike Schenbeck and John Wendling with quarterback captains Randy Welniak and Casey Bramlet leading each team.

A private reception will follow the game for alums and their families. Additional information and questions regarding the alumni flag football game may be directed to Randy Welniak at rwelniak@uwyo.edu



Gates Open at 1 pm

Once gates open at 1 pm, fans can enjoy the beer garden & concessions, speak directly with ticket office representatives and (weather permitting) kids can enjoy the Pepsi Pre-Game Zone inflatables all in the south end zone.

Throughout the game, Wyoming Hall-of-Famer Kevin McKinney will be roaming the sidelines interviewing participants and all-time Cowboy greats on the videoboard.

Cowboy Football student-athletes will also be available to sign autographs and take pictures postgame on Jonah Field.

Gates will open for the Spring Game at 1 pm. Join the University of Wyoming for a great day of events surrounding the Spring Game on Saturday, April 21st.