Annual Helping Hands Day: Calling Volunteers

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Annual United Way of Southwest Wyoming Helping Hands Day will be August 26, 2017.

Helping Hands Day is a volunteer event where Helping Hands Day teams go out into the community to complete improvement projects for people with disabilities, senior citizens, and non-profit organizations. Projects typically include facility repairs, renovations, beautification projects and house and yard work.

Helping Hands Day is an opportunity to show local people the needs in communities and how their “hands on” volunteer work can make a difference. In the past teams have consisted of families, sports teams, civic groups, church groups, businesses, and individuals.

“Individuals submit project requests because typically they cannot physically do the projects themselves and cannot afford to do them. Non-profit groups submit projects that have been on the back burner because their clients’ needs come first. By having projects completed by volunteers they can use their funds to serve our community. This is a national volunteerism event that will raise awareness of challenges in our community and lets people see when we work together, we can accomplish more than we can on our own.” Kelly Frink, Executive Director for United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

United Way is currently seeking individual volunteers and teams to complete the projects. Although August 26th has been set at Helping Hands Day, projects can be completed on days that are more convenient for volunteer teams. Currently, there are 57 projects that have not been chosen by a volunteer group. They range from washing windows to tightening gutters. There are several projects that would take only a few hours and are easy to complete.

When a project requires supplies that the agency or individual cannot afford the team can either gather the supplies themselves or, because of local sponsors, can submit a supply request to have needed supplies donated.

“Get a team together of your family, friends or co-workers. Teams can be any size and range in skill level. Once a team picks a project we will then help them coordinate working with the agency or individual and to get the needed supplies,” said Frink. Visit www.swunitedway.org to see the list of projects available and see how you can help someone in our community.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming would like to thank these Helping Hands Day sponsors: Solvay, Rocky Mountain Power, Pacific Corp. Jim Bridger Power Plant, Mandros, Ciner, Tata, RSNB Bank, ExxonMobil, and PlanOne Architects.

For more information contact Kelly Frink at the United Way of Southwest Wyoming office at 307-362-5003 or kfrink@swunitedway.org.