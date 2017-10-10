Anonymous Letter Riles District No. 1 Superintendent

By Paul Murray

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern addressed the District Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening by discussing a lengthy and vitriolic anonymous letter which she recently received.

The anonymous letter was full of complaints about, among many other things, how the district handles complaints from teachers and other staff, how the district handles its finances, class sizes, the pace of construction of the new school in Farson-Eden, and overall district staff performance.

.

“Anonymous complaints…cut off any opportunity to respond to the author’s concerns.”

— Superintendent Kelly McGovern

.

She added that anonymity restricts the ability of the district to work toward a resolution of whatever issues the author of such a letter is attempting to bring forward.

McGovern questioned the legitimacy of complaints from anonymous individuals.

“Anonymous letters give no credibility to the author,” the superintendent said, later adding that an anonymous author often has a “personal problem or a nefarious agenda.”

The concerns expressed in the letter she received lacked accuracy, McGovern told the board and the audience at the meeting, and McGovern extended her support to the entire staff.

.

McGovern Responds to Criticisms

McGovern responded to some of the concerns which the anonymous author expressed, in particular, an alleged fear of retaliation up to and including termination that teachers and other district staff have if they voice complaints to district administrators and/or the school board.

.

“There are policies in place to prevent retaliation and unwarranted termination.”

— Superintendent Kelly McGovern

.



McGovern added that teachers have often voiced concerns with herself or the school board without any threat of being dismissed as a result. The process for dismissing a district employee is a long and arduous, McGovern explained, and does not involve terminating teachers or other staff for voicing complaints.

District administrators and staff meet frequently to discuss a variety of matters, and the Sweetwater Education Association has never voiced the type of concern about termination raised by the anonymous letter writer, McGovern said, adding that there are protections in place to safeguard both the district and the employee in the event of an unfavorable performance report.

Such employees are given ample opportunity to improve their job performance, and there is never a termination without a thorough investigation having been conducted beforehand.

.

Finance Issues Stem From Legislature

As for finances, McGovern said issues are rooted in the state legislature not adequately financing education within Wyoming.

District No. 1 will face a $3.1 million deficit during the 2019-2020 school year if the legislature does not provide adequate educational funding.

The district has had to do more with less, including a reduction in teacher staff, and larger class sizes within state guidelines, so that students have a choice of electives and can maintain progress toward graduation.

.

Invitation to Dialogue

McGovern concluded her remarks by inviting the anonymous letter writer, or anyone else with a complaint, to approach her or other district staff in a more constructive and useful manner. She asked that the letter writer approach her in a manner that would be conducive to responding.

“We have real issues that we will face due to financial realities,” McGovern said.