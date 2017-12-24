Another Round Of Snow Just In Time For Christmas

WYOMING — Via the National Weather Service Riverton Office. A weather briefing for the expected snow and difficult travel conditions across western and southern Wyoming from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Another round of snow will return to the West tonight and last through Christmas night. Moderate to heavy snow is expected across Western Wyoming with winds picking up in the afternoon causing Cold Wind Chills for some areas, mainly in southwestern portions. Make sure you are dressed for the weather and have a survival kit in your vehicle if you are traveling.

For specific forecasts and detailed information on the Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories, click here.