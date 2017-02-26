The Answer – Life with Jesus

One day as he saw the crowds gathering, Jesus went up on the mountainside and sat down. His disciples gathered around him, and he began to teach them.” – Matthew 5:1-2 (NLT)

What was it REALLY like hanging out with Jesus? Was it fun? Relaxing? Fulfilling? Intimidating? Awkward? Jesus certainly gave a great deal of instruction. He modeled a very different approach to everything. He would then send His disciples out to try out what they had learned. Upon their return, He would help them process the experience and offer any necessary coaching.

Life with Jesus Has Its Lessons

Then Jesus said, ‘Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy to bear, and the burden I give you is light.’” – Matthew 11:28-30 (NLT)

Jesus’ ideas were very different. Have you ever spent time with someone who was just on a whole new level, and you knew they were just being nice letting you hang out with them? Consider a couple of the statements that He made…

Then, calling the crowd to join his disciples, he said, ‘If any of you wants to be my follower, you must give up your own way, take up your cross, and follow me.’” – Mark 8:34 (NLT)

Jesus told him, ‘If you want to be perfect, go and sell all your possessions and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.’” – Matthew 19:21 (NLT)

Why did anyone follow Jesus? He was no recruiter nor did He make things easy. Jesus was and is HARD to understand. That should adjust our expectation of Him. Our reflections upon Jesus should not be based upon any earthly model. We need to understand that Jesus cannot be limited by our limited understanding.

What if Jesus is what FREEDOM really looks like… Jesus did not need RIGHTS to live RIGHTEOUSLY. He did not need civil or governmental FREEDOMS to live FREE. Jesus taught us by example that real freedom looks like real righteousness. He healed people on the Sabbath, a day when the rules of His own religion said He could not. Why did He break the religious rules?

He also taught us that Freedom looks like Courage? Is someone free because they are allowed to be free? Or are they free because they have the courage to do what is right? In many countries, it is illegal to share the story of Jesus or to tell others of God’s love for them. Which has more freedom? The believer who has the legal right, but no courage to witness of God’s goodness or the believer who has no legal right, but possesses the courage to be free?

Life with Jesus Has Its Peaks

…Jesus took Peter and the two brothers, James and John, and led them up a high mountain to be alone. As the men watched, Jesus’ appearance was transformed so that his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became as white as light… Peter exclaimed, ‘Lord, it’s wonderful for us to be here!’” – Matthew 17:1-2, 4 (NLT)

Mountain top experiences are amazing! The day Jesus becomes clear! You get something about Jesus and it’s so BIG you think it’s the most important thing ever! Later, however, you find that even though what you have discovered is huge, when compared to the infinite scope of Christ, it is but a fraction of your journey. When we begin to see Jesus as LORD and GOD’s ANSWER over our marriage, children, money, health, attitude, and death, we discover that it is a truly mighty God that we serve! Those are mountain top days.

Life with Jesus Has Its Valleys

Jesus turned to Peter and said, ‘Get away from me, Satan! You are a dangerous trap to me. You are seeing things merely from a human point of view, not from God’s.’” – Matthew 16:23 (NLT)

Some days you get it wrong. Only faith can wait upon what God’s doing. God just doesn’t do things in ways that make sense in a broken, corrupt world. He puts His apostle to the gentiles in jail, and long after he is gone, the Bible is formed. He puts his son on a cross and raises him from the dead long after hope is lost. These allusions are powerful and helpful, but it’s unlikely we will be able to make sense of God’s plan the next time difficulties arise. So we must trust Him.

Life with Jesus is real, awesome, and amazing… Jesus is worth it!!! Whatever it costs. Whatever you leave. Whoever walks away. Jesus is worth it!!!

The Kingdom of Heaven is like a treasure that a man discovered hidden in a field. In his excitement, he hid it again and sold everything he owned to get enough money to buy the field. Again, the Kingdom of Heaven is like a merchant on the lookout for choice pearls. When he discovered a pearl of great value, he sold everything he owned and bought it!” – Matthew 13:44-46 (NLT)

.

For more articles like this one, check out Micheal’s website ordinaryfaith.net.

.

Micheal Maynard has been an Organizational Pioneer for more than 25 years and the Lead Pastor of Ordinary Faith for the last eight years. His deep belief that FAITH is for everyday life fuels a passion for empowering people to truly LIVE their lives and not just survive until they die.

Micheal has been “extremely” married for 28 years to his wife. He has been blessed with eight boys. His wife is obviously a superhero. His youngest son has Trisomy 21, which brings a perspective on life that only an extra chromosome can provide.

.