The Answer – The Sermon Part 1

Luke 6:20-49 has been called Jesus’ “Sermon on the Plain.” It has a great deal of similarity to the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5-8. Most likely, both sermons reflect a series of themes that Jesus often discussed.

It was common for a teacher to do this in His time period. However, His content was completely uncommon and actually revolutionary. By revolutionary, I do not mean it’s intent was to overthrow a government or even a religion. But rather, it was intended to overthrow deep-seated misunderstandings about God and His expectations of His people.

Our Foundation Is Jesus’ Teaching

.

So why do you keep calling me ‘Lord, Lord!’ when you don’t do what I say? I will show you what it’s like when someone comes to me, listens to my teaching, and then follows it. It is like a person building a house who digs deep and lays the foundation on solid rock…” – Luke 6:46-48 (NLT)

.

Let’s be clear, YOU are the house. It is you and me. It’s our heart. This is not about our health, our possessions, our financial security, our marriage, or our children. This is the REAL and ETERNAL person. And, Jesus presents a scenario in which that REAL person is strong, unflappable, and invincible. However, He also grants the possibility of disaster.

So, Jesus is not talking about being strong in the face of difficulty. In fact, Jesus reveals only one deciding factor which will determine whether or not one is stormproof or a disaster. The contrast is between a life that ignores and the one that adheres to the teachings of Jesus.

.

Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong.” – Ephesians 3:17 (NLT)

.

Our Faith in God’s Future

.

Then Jesus turned to his disciples and said, ‘God blesses you who are poor, for the Kingdom of God is yours. God blesses you who are hungry now, for you will be satisfied. God blesses you who weep now, for in due time you will laugh.'” – Luke 6:20-21 (NLT)

What sorrow awaits you who are rich, for you have your only happiness now. What sorrow awaits you who are fat and prosperous now, for a time of awful hunger awaits you. What sorrow awaits you who laugh now, for your laughing will turn to mourning and sorrow.” – Luke 6:24-25 (NLT)

.

The Difference between now and later. Luke’s account of Jesus’ message includes a contrast not only of stability versus calamity, but also of blessings as opposed to sorrows. We have heard of the Beatitudes from Matthew 5, it would appear that Luke presents us with the “DON’T-Beatitudes. And even though the blessings and the sorrows contain the same actions, they are a matter of timing. If you are poor, hungry, and sorrowful NOW, you will be blessed. However, If we are rich, prosperous, filled with laughter, and popular NOW, it follows that sorrow is coming.

To be sure, Jesus words are just as difficult today as they were to His Hebrew audience long ago. After all, why would He demand such a thing of His followers? The issue at stake was that of the Kingdom of God. Jesus’ message was meant to introduce His followers to a new kind of life that was lived for the Kingdom of God and not the advancement of their own agenda or Kingdom. This is an incredibly counter-cultural message for any age.

.

Our Fruit Is Heaven’s Victory

.

A good person produces good things from the treasury of a good heart, and an evil person produces evil things from the treasury of an evil heart. What you say flows from what is in your heart.” – Luke 6:45 (NLT)

.

Do you ever wonder what’s wrong? Where is the love and self-sacrifice? Where is the prayer and heart sharing between believers? Why do we talk about the “game” and not our faith journey when we meet each other in public or at a church function? It’s a matter of what is in our heart. We speak of the things that fill our minds, schedules and hearts. It would seem Jesus had a different idea of the things that should consume our thoughts.

.

Make allowance for each other’s faults, and forgive anyone who offends you. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.” – Colossians 3:13 (NLT)

.

What if we could not be offended? I know it’s a strange idea, but what if our hearts were so filled with the person of Jesus, we simply stopped being offended. Is it possible such a way of life would produce some really good things? Jesus’ message was world changing. May it change your world.

.

.

.